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PM Kisan 23rd installment today: Over 9 crore farmers to receive 2,000; here's how to check status

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive income support of ₹6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 03:27 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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The Centre is set to release the 23rd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on June 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to transfer financial assistance to eligible farmers during an event in Tarakeswar, Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The government will disburse around 18,880 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).(DPR PMO)

According to official information, more than 9.44 crore beneficiaries will receive the next installment under the scheme. The government will disburse around 18,880 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), crediting 2,000 directly into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.

The installment is expected to be released at 3:45 pm during the Prime Minister's programme in West Bengal.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive income support of 6,000 annually, paid in three equal installments of 2,000 each.

The previous, 22nd installment was released on March 13, 2026, benefiting over 9.35 crore farmers. The government had disbursed 18,640 crore under the scheme, including financial assistance to more than 2.15 crore women beneficiaries.

Step 5: Enter the OTP to view the payment and beneficiary status.

How self-registered and CSC farmers can check their status

Farmers who registered themselves or through Common Service Centres (CSCs) can also verify their details online.

Step 1: Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on "Status of Self Registered Farmer/CSC Farmers" under the Farmer's Corner section.

Step 3: Enter the Aadhaar number and security code to check the status.

Also Read: PM Modi calls for linking global markets with local farmers

How to Check the PM Kisan Beneficiary List

To check whether your name appears in the beneficiary list:

Step 1: Visit the PM-KISAN portal.

Step 2: Click on the "Beneficiary List" option under Farmer's Corner.

Step 3: Select the state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 4: Click on "Get Report" to view the list of beneficiaries for the selected village.

 
narendra modi pm kisan yojana
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Home / India News / PM Kisan 23rd installment today: Over 9 crore farmers to receive 2,000; here's how to check status
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