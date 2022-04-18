PM leads tributes as Odia musician Prafulla Kar dies at 83: ‘Anguished…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of legendary Odia singer and music director Prafulla Kar. Saying that he is "anguished" by his demise, PM Modi said that the veteran musician will be remembered for his contribution to Odia culture and music.

“Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter in both English and Odia.

The legendary musician died at his home at the age of 83 on Monday due to age-related ailments. He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter. On Sunday night, the musician complained of chest pain and soon after breathed his last, reported news agency PTI.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief and condoled the demise of the musician. Kar's passing away “has marked the end of an era in Odia music”, the chief minister said. "I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Odia music. His unique musical style will forever immortalize him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well," he wrote in a tweet, roughly translated from Odia.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସଙ୍ଗୀତଜ୍ଞ ପ୍ରଫୁଲ୍ଲ କରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତରେ ଏକ ଯୁଗର ଅବସାନ ଘଟାଇଛି। ତାଙ୍କର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ରଚନା ଶୈଳୀ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ତାଙ୍କୁ ସର୍ବଦା ଅମର କରି ରଖିବ। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 18, 2022

According to the chief minister, Kar's funeral will be performed at Swarga Dwara crematorium in Puri on Monday with full state honours, reported PTI.

The legendary musician was born on February 16, 1939. He was an eminent musician, singer, lyricist, writer, and columnist. Kar has been honoured with the Jayadeva award in 2004 and the Padma Shri award in 2015. He has also received the state film award eight times.

(With inputs from PTI)

