PM Modi likely to visit Bengal on March 6, attend outreach programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend an outreach programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘s women’s wing on March 6 in West Bengal, people aware of the details said on Thursday. Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

The PM’s visit comes at a time when the BJP has launched a campaign against the Mamata Bannerjee government over law and order in Sandeshkhali, where a number of women have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates of assault, land grab and, according to some reports, sexual violence.

Over the past week, the BJP has intensified its campaign in Sandeshkhali, seeking police action against Sheikh and the resignation of the chief minister.

“The PM is expected to be in the state on March 6, where he will address the women karyakartas of the party. The venue is yet to be finalised, as issues related to the security details and the state government’s permission are being sorted out,” said a party functionary, requesting anonymity.

The PM’s speech will be live telecast to every block, and the event will be preceded by a series of events in the state, people aware of the details said.

“The PM’s visit will be a huge boost to our cadre that has been at the receiving end of political violence perpetrated by the TMC. In the past five years, there has been a significant increase in support for the BJP. People now see the BJP as a party that can offer better law and order and corruption-free administration,” said a state leader, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In the 2021 assembly polls, the BJP won 77 seats and the TMC 213.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats, its best-ever showing. The TMC won 22.

A second leader said the state unit of the party, which has overcome internal differences, is geared for a fierce electoral battle against the TMC. “The party unit is united and prepared and the PM’s presence will act as force multiplier,” the second leader said.

Apart from the PM, party president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah will also attend outreach programmes across the country being organised by various wings of the BJP. The youth wing will organise a programme on March 4 in Nagpur, while the other backward classes (OBC) wing will organise an event in Patna the next day, which is likely to be attended by Shah, people aware of the matter said.