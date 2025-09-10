PM Modi likely to visit Kuki, Meitei strongholds in Manipur visit

Authorities in Manipur are preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two separate rallies in Imphal and Churachandpur, two of the flashpoints of the violence that has roiled the state for over two years now, when he visits the strife-torn region likely this weekend, officials said on Tuesday. Coffins that were placed outside the ground, where the PM is scheduled to speak, were removed on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the run up to the possible September 13 visit, Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla met Kuki-Zo lawmakers in Churachandpur on Tuesday, two days after meeting Meitei legislators in Imphal.

Modi is expected to visit Manipur after his visit to neighbouring Mizoram this Saturday, said people aware of developments. Officials and security forces said that Modi might address the crowd, composed largely of Kuki-Zo community members, at the main ground in Churachandpur town on Saturday afternoon. This will be his first visit to the state after violence broke out in May 2023.

“The ground is being prepared and tents have been set up to accommodate over 200 internally displaced people. For now, we have been told that he will be speaking to the families for around half an hour. After that he is set to address the crowd. Around 8,000-10,000 Kuki-Zo residents are likely to be present at the ground on Saturday,” said an officer aware of developments.

The officials cited above said at least nine Kuki-Zo lawmakers are likely to be present at the ground. Bhalla, security adviser Kuldiep Singh, chief secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, and other top police officials and bureaucrats are likely to receive Modi at a helipad of the Border Security Force(BSF),about 7km away from the ground, in the afternoon.

At least one family member of the two women, who were gangraped and paraded naked two years ago, is likely to be present.

On Tuesday, Bhalla met Kuki-Zo MLAs at the district commissioner’s office in Churachandpur as part of preparations for Modi’s likely visit on September 13, after meeting Meitei MLAs in Imphal on Sunday. Five of the 10 MLAs participated at the meeting, where officials said they were briefed about the PM’s visit to Churachandpur, and the issues they could raise with the PM. The BJP Churachandpur district president was also present at the meeting. These lawmakers have been demanding a separate administration for the Kuki-dominated districts.

Ahead of the possible visit, which has not been officially confirmed, the Churachandpur district administration decked up the roads leading to the helipad. Around half a dozen coffins that were placed on Sunday outside the ground were removed on Tuesday after a meeting with security forces and district administration.

A second officer aware of the preparations said Modi might fly to Churachandpur from Aizawl if the weather permits. “After the programme in Churachandpur, he will then fly to Imphal. If weather does not permit then he will take a flight to Imphal, attend the event there, meet people and then come to Churachandpur,” he added.

In Imphal, preparations are on for the PM to possibly address the crowd in the historic Kangla Fort. “The fort compound has been decked up and taken over by security forces. A grand stage has been prepared inside the fort,” said a BJP functionary.

An official added that the PM is likely to inaugurate(virtually) many new projects such as a new secretariat and the police headquarters in Mantripukhri. “ After the inauguration, he will address the people. This is when we are expecting announcements from the PM,” a second official said.

Security was bolstered up around Kangla’s western gate in Imphal West and the Palace Compound in Imphal East. In Imphal, combined security forces including personnel from the State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) and Manipur police were seen patrolling the Kangla moat using boats.

“The advance security team for the VVIP has reached Imphal, and security inspections have been conducted inside Kangla. Till today, tourists are allowed to enter the historical site of Kangla but not the northern side where the VVIP function is to be organised,” said a senior Manipur Police officer.

Manipur has been roiled by sweeping ethnic violence since May 2023 in a widespread conflict that has claimed at least 260 people and displaced another 50,000 people. The clashes, which first began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has since singed almost every community in the state, prompting the dismissal of the state government in February this year. Despite thousands of security personnel fanned across the state, violence has continued to erupt sporadically.