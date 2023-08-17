PM Modi meets US lawmakers, hails strong bipartisan support

Bipartisan support from the US lawmakers is instrumental in bolstering the India-US strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses for a group picture with the US Congressional delegation during a meeting, (Narendra Modi Twitter)

Modi made the remarks on Twitter after meeting a delegation of US lawmakers who visited the country at the invitation of the foreign ministry to attend the Independence Day celebrations.

“Glad to receive a Congressional delegation from US, including co-chairs of India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Rep. @RoKhanna and Rep. @michaelgwaltz. Strong bipartisan support from the US Congress is instrumental in further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a tweet.

The delegation included lawmaker Ro Khanna, the Democratic co-chair of the India Caucus, Mike Waltz, the Republican co-chair of the body, representatives Rich McCormick, Ed Case, Kat Cammack, Deborah Ross, Jasmine Crockett and Shri Thanedar.

Welcoming the delegation to India, Modi conveyed his appreciation for the “consistent and bipartisan support” of the US Congress for bilateral relations. He also recalled his recent state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden.

Modi recalled his state visit to the US in June, during which he had an opportunity to address a joint session of the Congress for a second time, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

He and the US delegation highlighted that the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership is based on “shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties”.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also met the US Congressional delegation and discussed the transformation in India. The two sides exchanged views on advancing the bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar and the US delegation discussed the global situation and collaboration between the two countries in multilateral, regional and global issues.

Jaishankar said in a tweet, “A good interaction with US Congressional delegation today. Glad they could join as we celebrated #IndependenceDay. Discussed the transformation underway in India, especially its outcomes of better governance. Shared our aspirations and expectations for Amritkaal. Also exchanged views on our advancing bilateral partnership. Shared perspectives on the global situation and our collaboration on multilateral, regional and global issues.”

