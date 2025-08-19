National Democratic Alliance’s vice-presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its outreach for the September 9 poll and the YSR Congress Party indicated that it would support the Maharashtra governor. PM meets V-P pick as NDA widens outreach

Radhakrishnan is expected to file his nomination on Wednesday, one day before the last date for nomination on August 21.

”Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s vice-presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated,” Modi posted on X.

A meeting of the NDA floor leaders with Radhakrishnan was also held later in the evening and was described as a courtesy call. “The meeting took place in Pralhad Joshi’s house and we were all introduced to Radhakrishnan. It was just a formal call on… we will now begin preparations for his nomination,” said one leader who attended the meeting.

The decision to nominate 68-year old Radhakrishnan, who was earlier the governor of Jharkhand (2023 to 2024) and had additional charge of Telangana and served as the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, was announced on Sunday. Radhakrishnan is an other backward classes (OBC) leader and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh loyalist.

The vacancy arose after the incumbent, Jagdeep Dhankhar, announced a sudden resignation on July 21, citing health concerns. In the 781-member electoral college that comprises members in both Houses of Parliament, the NDA holds the edge with 424 members.

But the BJP intensified its outreach on Monday in an effort to drive up its possible margin.

“Union minister Rajanth Singh who has been given the charge of reaching out to other parties for support, has spoken to all the leaders of the main opposition parties, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, YSRCP’s Jagan Mohan Reddy and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin…” said a senior party leader.

Several union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan and party leaders also reached out to opposition parties. On Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda said the party will reach out to the Opposition to ensure consensus on the choice for VP.

On Monday, YSR Congress -- which is a part of neither the NDA nor the INDIA bloc -- signalled its support for Radhakrishnan.

YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Maddila Gurumoorthy told news agency PTI that the party will back the Maharashtra governor’s candidacy.

It has seven members in the Upper House and four in the Lower House.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has not yet disclosed their cards, is also expected to support the NDA, said a BJD leader.

“Our leader (Naveen Patnaik) has been in hospital, the party’s decision will soon be made public, but it seems just as it has happened in the past, we are unlikely to stand with the INDIA bloc,” a BJD lawmaker said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

On Monday morning, Radhakrishnan was received by four Union ministers -- Bhupender Yadav, Ram Mohan Naidu, Kiren Rijiju and Pralhad Joshi -- Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

“This is the protocol… ministers are appointed to help with his protocol and other formalities. While Rajnath Singh will oversee the overall election, Rijiju is his polling agent, Yadav is the minister in-charge of protocol, and Joshi is the election coordinator,” said a person aware of the details.

NDA leaders, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled states will be in the Capital for the nomination process on Wednesday, said the person quoted above. The BJP will also organise a three-day training session for all the NDA lawmakers from September 6, to ensure they are familiar with the voting process and the procedures to be followed for voting.