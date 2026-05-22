PM Modi's 3 messages to ministers as India battles fallout of US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered three key messages to his council of ministers — speed up governance, prepare for possible energy disruptions caused by the US-Iran war, and stay focused on the long-term goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and others during the meeting of the council of ministers, in New Delhi.(X/@narendramodi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting, which lasted over four hours, came at a time when India is grappling with the economic fallout of the escalating conflict in West Asia, especially disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints.

Message 1: Speed, transparency and delivery

PM Modi reiterated his push for faster governance and warned ministers against bureaucratic delays.

According to people aware of the discussions, the Prime Minister said files should not “move endlessly from desk to desk” and asked ministers to simplify procedures, ensure transparency and deliver quicker outcomes.

He stressed that there should be no pendency in government work and said governance must focus on improving “ease of living” for citizens.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The PM said that files should not linger from table to table and the processes should be simplified,” one person aware of the meeting said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The PM said that files should not linger from table to table and the processes should be simplified,” one person aware of the meeting said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Modi also told ministers to focus on future goals instead of dwelling on past achievements and ensure quick implementation of central schemes that are lagging in some states. Message 2: Energy security amid Strait of Hormuz crisis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi also told ministers to focus on future goals instead of dwelling on past achievements and ensure quick implementation of central schemes that are lagging in some states. Message 2: Energy security amid Strait of Hormuz crisis {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A major focus of the meeting was the growing energy crisis triggered by the US-Iran conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major focus of the meeting was the growing energy crisis triggered by the US-Iran conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The war has intensified tensions around the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The war has intensified tensions around the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran has repeatedly threatened restrictions on shipping movement through the strait following US-led strikes and escalating military action in the region. The uncertainty has rattled global oil markets and raised fears of prolonged supply disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has repeatedly threatened restrictions on shipping movement through the strait following US-led strikes and escalating military action in the region. The uncertainty has rattled global oil markets and raised fears of prolonged supply disruptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the meeting, Modi reportedly stressed the need to look for alternative fuel sources such as biogas and renewable energy in view of disruptions in supplies of crude oil, gas and fertilisers.

India is particularly vulnerable because a large share of its crude oil and LPG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The impact has already begun showing domestically. State-run oil companies recently raised petrol and diesel prices by nearly ₹4 per litre amid rising global crude prices triggered by the conflict. LPG prices have also increased, while delays in cooking gas shipments have added pressure on supplies.

The Centre has simultaneously pushed austerity measures and appealed for fiscal discipline, including reduced fuel consumption and lower non-essential spending, as global energy uncertainty deepens.

Message 3: ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ not just a slogan

The Prime Minister also used the meeting to reiterate the government’s long-term development vision.

Modi said the call for “Viksit Bharat 2047”, transforming India into a developed country by the centenary year of Independence, should not be treated merely as a slogan but as a “binding commitment”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He urged ministers to focus on “next generation reforms” that directly improve people’s lives and ensure maximum benefits from welfare programmes.

“He said it is time to look at the targets set for accomplishments of newer goals and the government cannot rest on its laurels and past wins,” a person aware of the discussions said.

The meeting also featured presentations by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, cabinet secretary TV Somanathan and NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba on foreign policy, governance reforms and implementation of flagship schemes.

The council of ministers meeting came amid speculation of a cabinet reshuffle and at a time when the Opposition has stepped up attacks on the government over inflation, fuel prices and the broader economic impact of the West Asia conflict.

Where the US-Iran war stands now

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Even as a fragile ceasefire remains in place, the US-Iran conflict is far from resolved.

Peace negotiations mediated largely by Pakistan have continued over the past few weeks, but major sticking points remain — particularly over Iran's nuclear programme and control of shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Reuters, talks between Washington and Tehran have “narrowed gaps” slightly, but both sides remain divided on key demands. Iran is reviewing the latest US proposal, while US officials have signalled impatience over the pace of negotiations.

The Minab school damaged by a strike in Minab, Iran. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Strait of Hormuz continues to remain heavily disrupted, with shipping traffic still far below normal levels. Reuters reported that vessel movement through the waterway has dropped sharply since the conflict began, with only a limited number of cargo and tanker ships crossing daily.

Global oil markets remain on edge as investors doubt an immediate diplomatic breakthrough. Oil prices have stayed volatile amid fears that prolonged disruptions in Hormuz could continue to affect crude supplies and inflation worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON