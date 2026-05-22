PM Modi's 3 messages to ministers as India battles fallout of US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered three key messages to his council of ministers — speed up governance, prepare for possible energy disruptions caused by the US-Iran war, and stay focused on the long-term goal of “Viksit Bharat 2047”. Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and others during the meeting of the council of ministers, in New Delhi. (X/@narendramodi)

The meeting, which lasted over four hours, came at a time when India is grappling with the economic fallout of the escalating conflict in West Asia, especially disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important oil transit chokepoints.

Message 1: Speed, transparency and delivery PM Modi reiterated his push for faster governance and warned ministers against bureaucratic delays.

According to people aware of the discussions, the Prime Minister said files should not “move endlessly from desk to desk” and asked ministers to simplify procedures, ensure transparency and deliver quicker outcomes.

He stressed that there should be no pendency in government work and said governance must focus on improving “ease of living” for citizens.

“The PM said that files should not linger from table to table and the processes should be simplified,” one person aware of the meeting said.

Modi also told ministers to focus on future goals instead of dwelling on past achievements and ensure quick implementation of central schemes that are lagging in some states.

Message 2: Energy security amid Strait of Hormuz crisis A major focus of the meeting was the growing energy crisis triggered by the US-Iran conflict.

The war has intensified tensions around the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Iran has repeatedly threatened restrictions on shipping movement through the strait following US-led strikes and escalating military action in the region. The uncertainty has rattled global oil markets and raised fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

During the meeting, Modi reportedly stressed the need to look for alternative fuel sources such as biogas and renewable energy in view of disruptions in supplies of crude oil, gas and fertilisers.

India is particularly vulnerable because a large share of its crude oil and LPG imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.