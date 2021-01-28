'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's efforts to fight the viral coronavirus disease outbreak and said that the country never gave up and kept moving ahead with pro-active approach and public participation.
"India has been successful in saving so many lives, we saved the entire humanity from a big tragedy. India launched the world's biggest vaccination programme and has inoculated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers in the last 12 days," PM Modi said in his address on a global forum.
We fulfilled our responsibility towards the global community by sending vaccines and training people, the Prime Minister added.
"India has made rapid strides in four pillars of Industry 4.0 (or Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology): Connectivity, automation, Artificial intelligence and real-time data," PM Modi said.
Addressing the forum, PM Modi assured the global community that India's success will help the entire world.
The Prime Minister addressed the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.
The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative in the post Covid world, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier said in a statement.
More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe are attending the session.
PM Modi also interacted with the CEOs during the event.
Top global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu have marked their presence on the WEF platform by talking on a range of issues concerning these nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to vacate protest site by tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder
- The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya colleges to reopen on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain
- Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC slams Centre for not curbing TV programs that instigate or impact a community
- The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The pleas alleged discriminatory coverage by a section of media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM dissolves district development authorities after complaints
- In November, Bansidhar Bhagat, the BJP chief in Uttarakhand had urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to dissolve development authorities as they were not fulfilling the purpose for which they had been created.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to include Punjabi in J&K official languages list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox