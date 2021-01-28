Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's efforts to fight the viral coronavirus disease outbreak and said that the country never gave up and kept moving ahead with pro-active approach and public participation.

"India has been successful in saving so many lives, we saved the entire humanity from a big tragedy. India launched the world's biggest vaccination programme and has inoculated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers in the last 12 days," PM Modi said in his address on a global forum.

We fulfilled our responsibility towards the global community by sending vaccines and training people, the Prime Minister added.

"India has made rapid strides in four pillars of Industry 4.0 (or Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology): Connectivity, automation, Artificial intelligence and real-time data," PM Modi said.

Addressing the forum, PM Modi assured the global community that India's success will help the entire world.

The Prime Minister addressed the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset Initiative in the post Covid world, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier said in a statement.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe are attending the session.

PM Modi also interacted with the CEOs during the event.

Top global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu have marked their presence on the WEF platform by talking on a range of issues concerning these nations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON