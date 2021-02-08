PM Modi announces ex gratia of 2 lakh to kin of those killed in Uttarakhand flood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next kin of those who lost their lives in the Uttarakhand flood tragedy that occurred earlier that day due to a glacier burst in Chamoli district of the state. The ex gratia to the next of kin of those who died in the tragedy will be given from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. The Prime Minister had also approved an amount of ₹50,000 for those who have been seriously injured in the tragedy.

"PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister's office said.

The Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also announced ₹4 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

On Sunday afternoon, a glacier burst in Tapovan-Reni area of the Chamoli district caused massive flooding in Dhauliganga river and Alaknanda river. The water levels at the Dhauli Ganga river breached all records yesterday, according to the Central Water Commission officials.

The glacier burst triggered an avalanche in the Alaknanda river destroying hydraulic projects over the water body. Total casualties due to the flood have been reported to be 10 with 143 people still missing, as reported by the news agency PTI.