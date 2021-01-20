PM Modi announces ex-gratia to relatives of those died in Jalpaiguri accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his prayers to the families of those who died in a road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to next of kin who lost their lives and ₹50,000 who got injured.
"Accident in Jalpaiguri is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. From PMNRF, ex-gratia of ₹2 lakhs each to be given to next of kin of those who lost lives. ₹50,000 each for injured," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.
Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday night. As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.
"A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider and slipped towards its right side. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side collided into the body of the truck due to which boulders loaded in the vehicle fell on them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged," Sumant Roy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri said.
"Circle inspector of Dhupguri and his team reached the place of accident in less than 10 minutes and multiple cranes were brought. I believe that there was some fog on the road which reduced visibility," he added.
"The road is now cleared. The driver of the truck survived the accident and has been detained. Treatment of injured at the nearby hospital is being monitored," Roy said.
(With inputs from agencies)
