Home / India News / PM Modi announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims of Belagavi incident
india news

PM Modi announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims of Belagavi incident

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the loss of lives after a house collapsed in Karnataka's Belagavi and announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of the deceased.

"The loss of lives due to a house collapse in Belagavi, Karnataka is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of 5 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased," tweeted PMO India.

Seven people including two children died in a wall collapse due to heavy rain in Badala Ankalagi village, Belagavi in Karnataka on Wednesday.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also announced 5 lakh compensation for the deceased's families.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
belagavi house collapse
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out