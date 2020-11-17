e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’

PM Modi appreciates inputs given by citizens for ‘Mann ki Baat’

Prime minister Modi tweeted, “Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable.”

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 15:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Prime minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi.
Prime minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated inputs from the citizens for his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, which is scheduled to be aired on November 29 and urged people to keep sharing their thoughts with him.

“Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable,” the PM tweeted.

He further added, “This month’s #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800.”

 

“Mann ki Baat” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. Last month, the PM spoke about the important role played by Kashmir’s Pulwama in fulfilling a large share of India’s pencil needs.

