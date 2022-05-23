PM Modi as 1-million+ all-women ASHA workforce honoured by WHO: 'Delighted'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan for a two-day visit to attend the Quad leaders’ summit, on Monday applauded the 1-million plus all-women ASHA workforce that has been honoured by the World Health Organisation. “Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable. (sic)” the prime minister tweeted.

The ASHA workers - at the forefront of healthcare services in rural India -on Sunday received the WHO recognition. They have earlier drawn praise for their role in the fight against Covid.

“The Accredited Social Health Activist Workers (ASHA) are more than 1 million female volunteers in #India, honored for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system and ensuring that those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services #WHA75. (sic),” the world health body wrote in a tweet.

“ASHA - means 'hope' in Hindi. These health workers provide maternal care & immunization for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension & tuberculosis & core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation & healthy living. (sic),” another post read.

This was one of the six awards that the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday to recognise outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership and commitment to regional health issues.

“At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis and a pandemic, this award recognises those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world,” the WHO chief said.

“These awardees embody lifelong dedication, relentless advocacy, a commitment to equity, and selfless service of humanity,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

