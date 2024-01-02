PM Modi asks for feedback on govt's performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked people to share feedback about India's progress through the Jan Man Survey on the NaMo app. "What do you think of the progress achieved by India in various sectors in the last 10 years?" he asked on X, formerly Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The survey is hosted on the Narendra Modi app (commonly called “NaMo app”) which, as per its privacy policy, is "powered by supporters & fans of PM Modi, volunteers & grass-root workers". The app's chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and resident grievance officer is Amit Malviya, the national convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell. The app is a part of the narendramodi.in website.

The survey consists of fourteen questions about the Modi government's performance, the user's local parliamentarian's performance, and whether or not the user would vote for the BJP in the 2024 general elections. All fourteen questions are obligatory.

Users have been asked to identify issue(s) which determines how they vote. The nine listed issues include nationalism, political party, prime ministerial candidate, cultural issues, civic issues, and welfare schemes.

"How do you rate the overall performance of the Modi Government?" and "Do you feel more optimistic about your future compared to the past?" are the first two questions.

The survey also asks users to rate the central government's progress in twelve sectors including infrastructure development, affordable healthcare, national security, farmer prosperity, and Digital India.

In line with the central government and the BJP's push to position India as a global superpower, the survey also asks users for their opinion on "India's growing stature in the world". The survey lists 24 Modi government schemes and asks users if they have personally benefitted from any of them.

The survey has asked users about the performance of their parliamentarians. It has asked them about their MP's accessibility, visibility, performance, popularity and awareness about their initiatives. The survey asks users how satisfied they are with the condition of nine issues in their constituency including roads, power, drinking water, ration related issues, healthcare and education.

The survey also asks users to name "the three most popular BJP leaders" in their constituency but the users can leave this blank.

The penultimate question posed by the survey is --- "Do you intend to vote for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?" The survey ends by asking users if they are interested in becoming a "Viksit Bharat Ambassador".

To fill out the survey, users must share their phone number to get a one-time password (OTP). Entering their name and email address is optional. They must also specify their state and constituency, but it is not clear if and how that is verified.

The app seeks permissions to access contacts, camera and file storage, read SMS, microphone, phone, wifi or the network, but the user can refuse access. The app uses the person's phone number to "send special communications from the Prime Minister or the NaMo App team", as per the privacy policy.

The home screen of the app says, "Become a Viksit Bharat Ambassador today. Get a chance to meet PM MODI".