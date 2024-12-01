PM Modi asks police to focus on digital arrests, deep fakes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the police leadership of the country to convert into opportunity the threats posed by digital frauds, cyber-crimes and criminals using artificial intelligence with a particular focus on deep fakes, which are disrupting social and familial relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

“PM expressed concern on the potential threats generated on account of digital frauds, cyber-crimes and AI technology, particularly the potential of deep fake to disrupt social and familial relations. As a counter measure, he called upon the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India’s double AI power of artificial intelligence and ‘Aspirational India’,” the prime minister’s office (PMO) said in a statement in his concluding address at the 59th director generals of police/inspector generals of police (DGPs/IGPs) conference in Bhubaneswar.

In October this year, the PM drew attention to ‘digital arrests’, warning people against the scam, in his Mann ki Baat address. Earlier, in November 2023, he expressed concern over the use of AI for creating deep fakes, terming it a crisis.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has already formed a high-level committee to look into digital arrests scam and Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre or I4C is working with all states’ police and private companies to deal with deep fakes and other cybercrimes. According to the MHA, till November 15 this year, more than 6.69 lakhs SIM cards and 1,32,000 IMEIs involved in suspected cybercrimes as reported by police authorities have been blocked by the Centre. Besides, a suspect registry of identifiers of cyber criminals has been launched by I4C on September 10 in collaboration with banks/financial Institutions. Besides, the financial amount of more than ₹3,431 crore has been saved in more than 9.94 lakh complaints through proactive measures taken by I4C. Official data suggests that Indians have lost over ₹11,000 crore to cyber scamsters this year so far.

SMART policing

On Sunday, Modi also expanded his mantra of SMART policing and called upon the cops to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent (SMART). He initially mooted the idea of SMART policing in November 2014 at his first DGPs/IGPs conference as PM. Since then, he has taken part in the annual conference every year, listening to country’s top security and intelligence brass on national security challenges, policing and has shared his ideas.

The three-day conference had a session on urban policing and related challenges. The PMO said in its statement that “appreciating the initiatives taken in urban policing, PM Modi suggested that each of the initiatives be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country”.

“He called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary and suggested that the police station be made the focal point for resource allocation,” the PMO added.

The PM, while discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, also suggested deliberating on holding a national police Hackathon as well.

He also highlighted the need for expanding the focus on “port security and preparing a future plan of action for it”, PMO said.

Overall, he expressed satisfaction with the counter strategies emerged from the discussions – both on national and international dimensions of security challenges, which took place from Friday to Sunday.

The PM also recalled the “unparalleled contribution” of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the MHA.

He exhorted the “entire security establishment from MHA to the police station level, to pay homage on Patel’s 150th birth anniversary next year, by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect which would improve police image, professionalism and capabilities.”

“He urged the police to modernize and realign itself with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” PMO said.

The conference was attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, national security advisor Ajit Doval, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, and was attended by DGPs/IGPs of all states and Union territories and heads of central probe agencies and paramilitary forces. About 750 officers of various ranks took part in the event in hybrid mode.

There were in-depth discussions on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter terrorism, left wing extremism, cyber-crime, economic security, immigration, coastal security and narco-trafficking.

Deliberations were also held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing and strategies for countering malicious narratives.

“Further, a review was undertaken of implementation of newly enacted major criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing as also the security situation in the neighborhood. PM offered valuable insights during the proceedings and laid a roadmap for the future,” the PMO said.