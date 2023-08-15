National character most significant force to be developed nation by 2047: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he has an unwavering belief that India will celebrate its Independence Day in 2047 as a developed country and emphasized that national character would be an important catalyst to India’s progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

“I have an unwavering belief that in 2047, when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence, my country will be a developed India,” PM Modi said at the Red Fort on Tuesday.

PM Modi, who also reiterated his promise to make India the world’s third-largest economy within the next five years, said: “And I am saying this on the basis of the strength of my country. Saying on the basis of my available resources and most of all on the basis of my youth power under 30 years of age. I am telling this on the strength of my mothers and sisters”.

Modi added that the target to become a developed nation in 25 years was not just a dream but a “resolution of 140 crore countrymen.”

“And to prove that resolution, there is the culmination of hard work and its biggest strength is national character. The countries that have made progress in the world, the countries that have come out after crossing the crisis, along with everything else, there has been an important catalytic agent, that has been the national character. And we have to move forward by giving more emphasis to the national character,” the PM said.

“May our country, our national character be bright, mighty and intense; This is the collective responsibility of all of us. And for the coming 25 years, we should follow only one mantra, this should be the pinnacle of our national character. The message of unity, living the unity of India, the unity of India should not be harmed, neither my language will be like this, nor will I do any step like this. Efforts will continue to be made from my side to connect the country every moment,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also added that the government has a clear resolution. “There is no question mark on our resolution. But we have to accept some realities and solve them,” he said, “Transparency and fairness are our strong requirements. It should be our collective responsibility to nurture that source of strength through institutions, as citizens and as families,” he said.

PM Modi maintained that India has no dearth of resources but reminded that the Amrit Kaal (the next 25 years) was also the time for duty.

“When the war of independence was going on, the generation that was born before 1947 got the opportunity to die for the country. They did not leave any chance to die for the country, but we do not have the chance to die for the country. But there cannot be a bigger opportunity than this for us to live for the country. We have to live every moment for the country, along with this resolution, we also have to make a resolution for the dreams of 140 crore countrymen in this immortal period. The resolution of 140 crore countrymen has to be converted into achievement and when the tricolour will be hoisted in 2047, then the world will be praising a developed India,” Modi said.

