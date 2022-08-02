Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: PM Modi, BJP leaders change Twitter, Facebook pics to tricolour ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his display picture on social media accounts to a 'tiranga' (tricolour) to begin a collective movement to celebrate the Indian flag.

“It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” the prime minister tweeted.

Other senior BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda followed suit and changed their display pictures. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement is part of the Centre's ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign as the country celebrates 75 years of independence.

“On the call of @narendramodi ji to make the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a memorable one, I put the tricolor on all my social media profile photos today. To show love and respect for our national flag, I appeal to everyone to put the tricolour as the DP of their social media accounts,” tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi with the hashtag ‘#HarGharTiranga’.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Modi also paid homage to the Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the flag, on his birth anniversary.

"Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," he said.

The BJP government has envisaged the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, urging people to unfurl the national flag at their homes between August 13-15.

