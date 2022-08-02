Home / India News / Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: PM Modi, BJP leaders change Twitter, Facebook pics to tricolour ahead of Independence Day

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: PM Modi, BJP leaders change Twitter, Facebook pics to tricolour ahead of Independence Day

india news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:07 AM IST
The government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement is part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign as India celebrates 75 years of independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's display picture on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's display picture on Twitter.
ByHT News Desk

Ahead of the celebrations for India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his display picture on social media accounts to a 'tiranga' (tricolour) to begin a collective movement to celebrate the Indian flag.

“It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” the prime minister tweeted.

Other senior BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda followed suit and changed their display pictures. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement is part of the Centre's ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign as the country celebrates 75 years of independence.

“On the call of @narendramodi ji to make the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a memorable one, I put the tricolor on all my social media profile photos today. To show love and respect for our national flag, I appeal to everyone to put the tricolour as the DP of their social media accounts,” tweeted Amit Shah in Hindi with the hashtag ‘#HarGharTiranga’.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Modi also paid homage to the Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the flag, on his birth anniversary.

"Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," he said.

The BJP government has envisaged the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, urging people to unfurl the national flag at their homes between August 13-15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi tricolour independence day + 1 more
narendra modi tricolour independence day
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out