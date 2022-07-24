Being forced to contribute to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, allege J&K teachers
A teachers’ union on Sunday alleged that teachers and students are being forced to contribute money to buy tricolours as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across Kashmir, following deputy commissioners’ instructions issued to heads of institutions and government departments asking them to collect money on “voluntary” basis from employees, students, self-help groups and trainees.
The Jammu and Kashmir Teachers’ Forum said education authorities have asked heads of schools to necessarily collect money in the next few days, with chairperson M Rafiq Rather, adding, “There is a lot of pressure forcing teachers and students to contribute money. We have been raising tricolour all along and it has always been part and parcel of our official functions, but why is the government asking money from employees and students?”
Meanwhile, a government college professor said, “The district administration asked us to collect money from every student of the college. On paper there might be a voluntary clause but on ground we have been asked to collect from everybody.”
There is no compulsion, contribution is strictly optional, says admn
Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole said making the contribution was strictly optional and denied any compulsion. Speaking about the campaign, he said, “Every citizen who wants to hoist the flag, following proper flag code is welcome to do so.”
-
Niti Aayog report: Chandigarh tops country in India Innovation Index-2021
With a score of 27.88, Chandigarh bagged the top spot among Union Territories in the India Innovation Index 2021, released by Niti Aayog recently. Chandigarh's score was also higher than the highest-placed state, Karnataka, which had a score of 18.01. It also scored better than Manipur, which with a score of 19.37 had topped in the category of North Eastern states. It focuses on education and schools as well.
-
Carmel Convent tree collapse | 15 days on, bus attendant Sheela continues to battle for life
Fifteen days after Sheela's was left critically injured in the Carmel Convent tree collapse incident, Sheela, the bus attendant, continues to battle for life at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Her teenaged children -- 18-year old daughter Jaspreet Kaur and 15-year-old son Tarandeep Singh – are left to fend for themselves. Sheela is the sole breadwinner of the family. She had slipped into coma the same day and put on ventilator support.
-
Panchkula boy dies after being hit by speeding vehicle
A 17-year-old boy from Panchkula died after a speeding vehicle coming from Pinjore side hit his younger son Amit on National Highway 7 on Saturday. Ramkishan, 45, a resident of Sector 2, Panchkula, said an unknown vehicle hit his younger son Amit on Saturday. Amit suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where he was declared brought dead.
-
Amarnath Yatra halted again after landslide blocks highway near Jammu
Blurb: Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban The annual Amarnath Yatra on Saturday faced another disruption in Jammu following bad weather conditions, which triggered multiple landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district. “Overnight rains that continued on Saturday as well triggered fresh landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at Panthiyal, Cafeteria Morh and Mehar in Ramban district blocking the highway,” they added.
-
BSF troops fire at Pakistani drone in Jammu, search op launched
Amid annual Amarnath Yatra, the Border Security Force opened fire at a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pak international border in the Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday, force officials said. Giving out details, a BSF spokesperson said, “On Friday at about 2140 hours (9.40 pm), BSF troops observed a blinking light coming from the Pakistan side in the Kanachak area. Alert BSF troops fired on it.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics