In Mann ki Baat, PM announces plan to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ on Aug 29

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for launching a “new mass movement” against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said when the country observes the 150 birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, “we will launch a new mass movement against use of plastic”.

He also called for efforts to ensure proper collection and storage of plastic to save the environment.

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. His push against single-use plastic is being seen as an effort to prevent environmental degradation.

PM Modi said that ‘Fit India Movement’ will be launched in the country on the occasion of National Sports Day.

‘On 29th Aug, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we will launch ‘Fit India Movement’ in the country. I want to see you fit and make you fitness conscious,” he said.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 12:04 IST