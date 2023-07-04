SCO shouldn’t hesitate in criticising nations supporting terrorism: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In a veiled swipe against Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pushed back against double standards in the fight against terror and said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) shouldn’t hesitate in criticising countries that use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy. India is chairing the SCO for the first time since joining the grouping in 2017. (ANI photo)

Regional security formed a key part of Modi’s televised opening address at the virtual SCO Summit hosted by India, with the Prime Minister insisting that Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used to destabilise neighbouring countries or to spread extremist ideologies.

India backs proposals for reforming and modernising the SCO, Modi said, adding that Iran’s inclusion as the newest member of the Eurasian grouping should spur efforts to use Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to give the landlocked countries of Central Asia access to the Indian Ocean.

India chaired the SCO for the first time since joining the grouping in 2017, and Modi spoke to a virtual gathering that included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Without directly naming Pakistan or China and speaking in Hindi, Modi said: “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies, provide shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations. There should be no place for double standards on such serious matters.”

India has for long accused Pakistan of sheltering terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and supporting cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the border standoff between India and China, Beijing’s action of blocking the designation of several Pakistan-based terrorists at the UN Security Council has emerged as another irritant in bilateral ties.

Modi described terrorism as a major threat to regional and global peace and said: “Dealing with this challenge requires decisive action. Regardless of its form or manifestation, we must unite in our fight against terrorism.”

The SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) mechanism has played an important role in enhancing cooperation to counter terror financing, he said. “We should also take more active steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among the youth of our countries,” he added.

SCO represents 40% of the world population and about a third of the global economy, and member states have a “shared responsibility to understand each other’s needs and sensitivities” and to resolve all challenges “through better cooperation and coordination”, Modi noted.

Speaking on the direct impact of the situation in Afghanistan on the security of all SCO states, Modi said that India’s concerns and expectations regarding the war-torn country are similar to those of a majority of member states. “It is essential that the soil of Afghanistan is not used to destabilise neighbouring countries or to encourage extremist ideologies,” he said.

Calling for joint efforts for the welfare of the Afghan people, he added: “Humanitarian assistance to Afghan civilians, formation of an inclusive government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, and ensuring the rights of women, children and minorities are our shared priorities.”

India contributed to the economic and social development of Afghanistan over the past two decades, and it continued to provide humanitarian aid “even after the events of 2021”, Modi said in a reference to the Taliban takeover of the country after the withdrawal of US troops.

Pointing to Iran joining the SCO as a full member at Tuesday’s meeting, Modi said member states can work for “better utilisation of Chabahar port” and making the INSTC a “safe and easy way for the landlocked countries of Central Asia to reach the Indian Ocean”.

In a tacit reference to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which India has opposed because a key part of it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Modi said strong connectivity is very important for the progress of any region, but such efforts must respect the basic principles of the SCO Charter, especially the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.

“Better connectivity not only increases mutual business but also increases mutual trust,” he said.

Modi highlighted new measures taken by India to drive cooperation between SCO member states and said India perceives the region not just as an “extended neighborhood” but as an “extended family”. In this context, he spoke of new dimensions to cooperation within the grouping, such as work on emerging fuels in the energy sector, decarbonisation in transport, and using digital public infrastructure (DPI) for digital transformation.

However, he questioned whether the SCO is capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the people at a time when the world is grappling with conflicts, tensions and pandemics and food, fuel and fertiliser crises are a challenge for all nations. “Are we equipped to tackle modern day challenges? Is SCO evolving into an organisation that is fully prepared for the future?” he asked.

“In this regard, India supports proposals for reforms and modernisation within SCO... SCO can also become an important voice for reforms in global institutions, including the UN,” he added.

Sameer Patil, a Mumbai-based security expert, said India’s emphasis on cross-border terrorism, the security situation in Afghanistan and reforming multilateral institutions demonstrated its keenness to use the SCO to promote New Delhi’s priorities rather than align itself with any Sino-Russian agenda.

“By highlighting the key challenges for the regional organisation and low hanging fruits for advancing cooperation, India wants to ensure that it expands engagement with Central Asian republics, which are fearful or sceptical of Moscow and Beijing’s ambitions in the region,” he said..

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music. ...view detail