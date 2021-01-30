PM Modi chairs all-party meet on Budget Session: Here's what he said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired an all-party meet ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Monday and stressed his government's offer to farmers as the ongoing protests against the three farm laws continue on Delhi's border.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Trinamool Congress' (TMC's) Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD's) Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke at length on farmers agitation among the few leaders who participated in the meet. The Janata Dal (United) MP RCP Singh supported the three contentious laws, news agency ANI reported.
Here is what the Prime Minister said in the crucial meet:
On farmers' protest
The Prime Minister reiterated the government's stand from the eleventh round of the Centre-farm leaders' negotiation and said that the government is open for discussion.
Indicating that the status quo of negotiation between the government and farmers remains, PM Modi was quoted as saying that Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said that he is just a phone call away and that he is ready for discussion. "It still stands good. This is what the PM said," Union minister Pralhad Joshi said after the meeting.
PM Modi also assured that discussions in Parliament will be a way out of the existing standoff, "even as a clutch of opposition parties demanded more discussions on the new farm laws".
On functioning of Parliament and disruptions
Taking note of the past stormy sessions in Parliament, PM Modi said that the disruptions in the Houses affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament and that they must prevail on the parties with more representatives to not disrupt the functioning.
A second person privy to the meeting said most of the floor leaders agreed that Parliament must be allowed to function and the issues related to the farm agitation can be taken up during the discussions on President Ram Nath Kovind's address and during the discussion on the budget.
A day before the customary meeting, the Prime Minister had hoped that lawmakers from across all political parties will contribute to making the Budget Session effective in order to deliver to the aspirations of the people.
This comes amid the opposition onslaught over three farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year and the boycott of President Kovind's speech on Friday.
The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. The Rajya Sabha will function from 9am to 2pm and the Lok Sabha from 4pm to 9pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.
