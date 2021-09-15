PM Modi chairs meet with council of ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an informal meeting of the council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Tuesday, officials said.

While the details of the meeting were not disclosed, people aware of the matter said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave a presentation at the event.

This is the second meeting of the council that was held in person. The first was held after the council expansion in July.

President Ram Nath Kovind was not involved in this meeting, said two other officials.

“The venue was chosen to maintain social distancing for the entire council of ministers,” said a senior official.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON