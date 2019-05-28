‘PM Modi charismatic like Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi’: Rajinikanth

Tamil actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth said on Tuesday that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should not resign as the Opposition needed to be strong even as he called NDA’s stupendous poll show a ‘victory for PM Modi’. His statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, comes amid the Congress party’s attempt to make Gandhi change his decision about quitting as party chief after shocking poll defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) should not resign. He should prove he can do it. In democracy the opposition should also be strong,” Rajinikanth, who announced in 2017 his decision to join politics but is yet to formalise the political plunge.

Confirming that he would attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, the actor said: “This victory is a victory for Modi. He is a charismatic leader. In India after JL Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader.” I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji.

Earlier, in February this year Rajinikanth put all speculation to rest by announcing that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections, barring anyone from using his name of photo for poll promotion.

The actor, who has been vocal about national and regional issues, had often taken stands that led to speculations that he might extend support to the BJP.

