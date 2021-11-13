PM Modi condemns Manipur terrorist attack, says sacrifice will never be forgotten

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on a convoy of the Assam Rifles killing Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and their six-year-old son, apart from three Assam Rifles soldiers, and said their sacrifice will not be forgotten. “Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness,” PM Modi tweeted.

The terror attack took place at around 10am to 11am on Saturday in Manipur's Churachandpur. Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed terrorists fired upon the convoy after carrying out an IED blast. The colonel was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government over the terror attack and said the incident proves 'once again' that the government is incapable of protecting the country.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces and paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh termed the attack as ‘cowardly’ and promised action against the perpetrators. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," Singh tweeted.

In a press statement, the Assam Rifles hailed the contribution of Colonel Tripathi who had also served in Mizoram before being transferred to Manipur in July 2021. "During his tenure at Mizoram, under his able and energetic leadership, the Battalion has been at the forefront in Border management thwarting illegal smuggling in the IMB and hinterland. Battalion has also recovered several weapons & War like stores which could have landed in the hands of Anti National elements thus avoiding major casualties," it said.