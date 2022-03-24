PM Modi condoles death of former CJI Lahoti, remembers his work for underprivileged

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is anguished by the passing away of the former CJI. “Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti(sic),” he wrote.

Former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. He had retired from the position of CJI in November 2005.

Born on November 1, 1940, the former CJI hailed from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. He had joined the Bar in Guna district in 1960 and enrolled as an advocate in 1962.

In April 1977, roughly 15 years into practice as a lawyer, he got recruited to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a District and Sessions Judge. He functioned at this post for a year following which he resigned to return to the Bar and established a sound legal practice at the MP high court.

In May 1988, CJI RC Lahoti was elevated as an additional judge of the high court where at first he practised and later was made permanent.

The late former CJI was transferred to the Delhi high court in 1994 where he rose to become a judge of the Supreme Court of India in December 1998. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on June 1, 2004. He retired from the position after serving 17 months at the helm of the judiciary.