PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

PTI |
May 03, 2025 06:48 PM IST

PM Modi said he looks forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance shared vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his resounding victory and re-election as prime minister of Australia, and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.(AP/File)
Anthony Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.(AP/File)

Albanese has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

"Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership," Modi said on X.

"I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

