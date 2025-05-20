PM Modi congratulates German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, vows to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Friedrich Merz on assuming office as the new Federal Chancellor of Germany and reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing the bilateral Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz.(AFP)

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote:

“Spoke to Chancellor Friedrich Merz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism.”

Earlier on May 6, PM Modi also extended his greetings in a separate post on X, expressing his intent to work with Chancellor Merz closely. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.”

PM Modi's outreach to Merz signals the continuity and further deepening of India-Germany relations, which have gained strategic momentum in recent years across sectors such as trade, green energy, defence, and education.

India and Germany have consistently shared views on multilateralism, rules-based international order, and combating terrorism--an area PM Modi again highlighted in his message.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who officially took office on May 6, responded to his election by expressing gratitude and resolve. "I accept my election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany with gratitude and respect for the task. I approach my work with courage and confidence. Because we are a strong country, and our country can do more!" Merz said.

According to The New York Times, Merz secured the chancellorship after winning a second-chance vote in Parliament, recovering from an earlier defeat that had raised concerns about political instability. Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that he received 325 votes, with 289 lawmakers opposing his appointment.

Born on November 11, 1955, in Brilon, Merz has been active in politics since the 1970s as a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU). After completing law and political science studies in Bonn and Marburg, Merz launched his political career in 1989 as a Member of the European Parliament.

He later served in the German Bundestag from 1994 to 2009 and again from 2021 onward. Over the years, he has held significant positions including Chair of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and leader of the CDU in Germany since 2022.