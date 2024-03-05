PM Modi congratulates Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate the newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan,” PM Modi wrote.

Shehbaz Sharif clinched his second term as Pakistan's Prime Minister on Sunday, securing 201 votes in parliament amidst protests. His party, the PML-N, will lead a coalition government alongside Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif endorsed his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the prime minister's position and party loyalist Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the speaker of the national assembly role.

As part of the PML-N-PPP alliance deal, it was decided that Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, would be the chief minister of Punjab province. Maryam, the political heir of Nawaz, took the oath on February 26 and became the country's first woman chief minister of any province. The other part of the deal stipulated that PPP’s senior leader, former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, would get the President’s post.

In the elections held on February 8, Sharif's Nawaz PML-N party secured the second position. Independent candidates supported by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) obtained the highest number of seats but fell short of achieving a parliamentary majority.

Pakistan election results

As per Pakistan's constitution, a party must win 133 out of the 265 contested seats in the 266-member national assembly to form a government.

-Independent candidates aligned with Imran Khan's PTI won 93 out of 265 seats in the national assembly.

-PML-N, led by Nawaz Sharif, secured victory in 75 seats in the national assembly.

-The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) obtained 54 seats in the national assembly.

-Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), representing Urdu-speaking migrants from India during partition, attained 17 seats.

-The election for one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate.