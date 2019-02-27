PM Modi cuts short public function to attend security review meeting: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday cut short his address at a function in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. This comes amid reports that Pakistan made attempts to violate Indian airspace this morning.

News agency ANI said the prime minister cut short his function to attend a meeting to review the security situation arising out of violation of Indian airspace by Pakistan this morning.

PM Modi was at the National Youth Festival 2019 and replying to the questions from youngsters when he was handed over a small piece of paper by an official of Prime Minister Office (PMO), ANI reported. The prime minister immediately stopped and left the venue waiving at the audience.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level security meeting attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain among others.

A detailed presentation was given at the meeting about the security situation in the country and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places, PTI report said. The agency also quoted a home ministry official as saying that Singh directed to ensure the Border Security Force continues to remain on highest level of alertness along the India-Pakistan border.

The development comes after Pakistan Air Force violated Indian airspace with its F-16 jets. Three F-16 fighter jets violated Indian airspace in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir this morning but were pushed back by the Indian side.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday carried out a strike deep across the Line of Control (LoC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan to destroy a terror camp at Balakot. The terror camp was the biggest training centre of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

A CRPF convoy had been targeted by the terrorists on February 14 on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. At least 40 soldiers were killed in the terror attack, which saw India stepping up pressure on Pakistan with a series of measures.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:56 IST