PM Modi dares Oppn to restore Art 370, promises to restore statehood to J&K soon

UDHAMPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dared the Opposition to restore Article 370, saying he hadn’t only abrogated the provision but also buried its “debris deep in the ground”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Udhampur district on Friday (PTI)

“Post revocation of Article 370, the Congress led INDI alliance tried to spread misconception about it in other states. But we have made Article 370, a history. I challenge Congress and other parties... do they have the guts to restore it. If they do, people will never see their face,” PM Modi said in his first election rally in Udhampur to seek support for Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore, who are seeking their third consecutive term from Udhampur and Jammu, respectively.

The prime minister underlined how the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had improved over the last decade, particularly after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, saying this was the first time after decades that elections were taking place in J&K without fear of terrorism and cross border firing.

“Terrorism, separatism, Article 370, stone pelting, bandhs (strike calendar of the separatists) are no more poll issues. People in Kashmir including women give me a lot of blessings because their life has changed. They know that their sons now wouldn’t not go astray,” he said while referring to improved security scenario since 2015 and especially after abrogation of Article 370.

“Now schools are not being burnt, they are decorated. Now, there is a lot of development of infrastructure in health, education, industry and other sectors,” he added.

PM Modi said the Centre was committed to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “The time is not far when assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir also. Jammu and Kashmir will get back its state status. You will be able to share your dreams with your MLAs, and your ministers,” PM Modi said.

To be sure, the Congress manifesto has only promised restore statehood to Jammu & Kashmir if it comes to power at the Centre. The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party, however, have been demanding that Article 370, which gave special status of J&K, be restored.

PM Modi targeted the NC and PDP as well.

“These family-controlled parties have caused damage to J&K.They believe in the doctrine of by, for, and of the the family…. However, their false narratives will not work now.They try to spread false narratives about Article 370. These people must ask the women of J&K that how abrogation of Article 370 has ended discrimination with them. How Valmikis , Gurkhas , refugees, Paharis, Padris, Gadda Brahmins got benefits after abrogation of Article 370,” he said.