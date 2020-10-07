e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes

PM Modi dials Putin, wants to host him as soon as global health crisis wanes

The Prime Minister’s planned visit to Russia for a summit with the president and meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) didn’t materialise because of the travel restrictions imposed worldwide following the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with President Vladimir Putin to convey his greetings to the Russian president on the occasion of his birthday. (Image used for representation).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with President Vladimir Putin to convey his greetings to the Russian president on the occasion of his birthday. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that he was looking forward to receiving the Russian leader in India as soon as the public health situation becomes normal.

Modi made the remarks when he spoke on the phone with Putin to convey his greetings and best wishes to the Russian president on the occasion of his birthday.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming days, including on the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic,” the external affairs ministry said.

“The Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation,” it added.

Modi also recalled his association and friendship with Putin, and appreciated the personal role that the Russian leader has played in nurturing the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s planned visit to Russia for a summit with the president and meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) didn’t materialise because of the travel restrictions imposed worldwide following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 12th BRICS Summit will now be held on November 17 via video conference.

Russia has also played a role in facilitating meetings between the foreign and defence ministers of India and China on the margins of SCO meetings held in Moscow last month.

