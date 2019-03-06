PM Modi donates Rs 21 lakh from personal savings for Kumbh sanitation workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the Kumbh Safai Karamchari Corpus Fund (KSKCF). The funds donated by him will be spent on welfare activities for Kumbh sanitation workers.

On February 24, PM Modi had interacted with sanitation workers, who ensured cleanliness during the religious gathering, after taking a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

Modi had described sanitation workers as the “realkarm yogis” and had applauded their contribution to cleanliness during the Kumbh Mela. He had even washed the feet of sanitation workers and presented them ‘angvastram.’

Even in the past, Modi has made several donations for various social causes. Recently, on receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, he had immediately announced to donate the entire prize money of Rs 1.3 crore for Namami Gange, to help clean the holy river Ganga.

Earlier Rs 3.40 crore, generated through the auctioning of mementoes received by him as the PM, was donated to the Namami Gange project. In one of his auctioning held at Surat in Gujarat, Rs 8.33 crore had been raised which was also donated to Namami Gange project.

Upon the completion of his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings for educating the daughters of Gujarat government employees. He had also donated Rs 89.96 crore the Kanya Kelavani Fund, aimed at educating girl child.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:54 IST