"PM Modi ensuring justice even for last mile," says Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 22 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that Tripura has undergone a significant transformation over the past few years following the sincere efforts of the double-engine government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, Agartala, on the occasion of the 52nd Tripura Statehood Day, Saha highlighted the progress in various sectors, attributing it to the leadership of PM Modi. According to a statement, CM Saha emphasised the positive changes in Janajati welfare, connectivity, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, and other areas, stating that development is now evident across the state. He further praised PM Modi for the massive development witnessed in India since he assumed office. "People were waiting for 500 years for the Ram Mandir, and we have initiated the cleaning of temples, which has become a habit now--all made possible because of PM Modi. The Proti Ghore Sushasan initiative aims to provide facilities to the people, and we are aligning our efforts with PM Modi's vision. He is striving to lead the country like 'Ram Rajya,' ensuring justice even for the last mile and providing a platform for expressing views. We are following his lead in running the state, emphasising that development is not possible without peace and tranquilly, and there is no place for corruption," said CM Saha. He highlighted the state's efforts to become a multinational trade and logistics hub, mentioning the upcoming Agartala-Akhaura rail link and Maitri Bridge, which, once operational, will turn Tripura into the gateway to Southeast Asia, boosting trade and employment opportunities. Reflecting on the initiatives taken since the establishment of the present government in 2018, CM Saha outlined developments in infrastructure, communication, public welfare, health, education, industry, sports, agriculture, and culture. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order to ensure peace and harmony, calling for collaborative efforts between the administration and the people. (ANI)

HT Image