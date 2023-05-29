PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow. PM Modi(File)

Read here: World leaders congratulate Erdogan on Turkey election win

Erdogan won re-election Sunday, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."