PM Modi evokes Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar in attack at Congress over ‘stifling Constitution’

Launching a scathing attack at the Congress-led Opposition for ‘stifling Constitution’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled a few incidents from the past wherein he alleged artists, including legendary Bollywood actor Dev Anand, faced repercussions for not aligning with the Grand Old Party's interests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Sansad TV)

PM Modi was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The country witnessed the time of Emergency, PM Modi said, adding that "spirit of Constitution was trampled upon for Congress's lust for power.

In Emergency, a very famous cinema artist Dev Anand ji was requested to come out in favour of Emergency… Dev Anand ji refused to do that… he did not have the courage to do this… and this is the reason all the films of Dev Anand ji were banned on Doordarshan for this.

These people who talk about Constitution, for years have kept the Constitution in their pockets.

“Kishore Kumar ji refused to sing a song for Congress and for this, all his songs were banned on All India Radio,” PM Modi commented.

"I cannot forget those days of Emergency… I guess those pictures are still available," PM Modi added.

Before evoking Dev Anand and Kishore Kumar, PM Modi recalled several other incidents from former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure.

"A workers strike was held in Mumbai. During that strike, the famous poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poet. After this, he was put in jail. Famous actor Balraj Sahni was also jailed only because he participated in a protest demonstration at the time. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, brother of Lata MangeshkarJi, had written a poem on Veer Savarkar and wanted to sing it on Akashvani but was banned from Akashvani for life," PM Modi said.

PM says ‘sabka sath’ not possible for Congress

In his Rajya Sabha address, PM Modi also said that ‘sabka sath sabka vikas’ is beyond Congress party's comprehension. “Here we talk about development for everybody... a lot of things have been said about it already... I fail to comprehend what is the difficulty there... everybody has to be on board... that is why the country has given the opportunity to us to be seated here,” PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“As far as congress is concerned... from them to expect sabka sath sabka vikas [development of all] is a big mistake... it is beyond their thoughts and it is not going to suit their roadmap also... because it is a huge party and has been dedicated to a dynasty so sabka sath sabka vikas is not possible to them...,” PM Modi added.

"We should not only be looking into history because I am saying so... how Congress had treated BR Ambedkar... how much did they dislike him and whatever Babasaheb said used to antoganise Congress," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.