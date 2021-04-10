IND USA
PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Nagpur Covid hospital fire
Four people were killed in the fire that started on the second floor of the private hospital located in Wadi area of the city, an official said.(PTI)
PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Nagpur Covid hospital fire

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 12:27 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Nagpur.

Four people were killed in the fire that started on the second floor of the private hospital located in Wadi area of the city, an official said.

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.


A few people were also injured in the Nagpur hospital fire that broke out at 8:10 PM, the official said.

