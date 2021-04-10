PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Nagpur Covid hospital fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a hospital in Nagpur.

Four people were killed in the fire that started on the second floor of the private hospital located in Wadi area of the city, an official said.

"Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.

A few people were also injured in the Nagpur hospital fire that broke out at 8:10 PM, the official said.