From Varanasi to Bengaluru: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains --- Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow to Saharanpur in UP, Punjab’s Firozpur to Delhi and Kerala’s Ernakulam to Karnataks’s Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains (@NarendraModi)

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other senior officials of the Railway Board were also present at the event in Varanasi.

By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains are expected to enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The train will connect important religious destinations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly an hour of travel time. It will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, Saharanpur and Haridwar.

The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours and 40 minutes. It will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda and Patiala.

Reducing travel time to southern India by over two hours and completing the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route is expected to promote economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Varanasi-based tourism industry expert and president of the Tourism Welfare Association (TWA), Rahul Mehta, said the Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will lead to a “manifold rise” in domestic and foreign tourists travelling between Varanasi and the Khajuraho circuit, covering Vindhyachal and Chitrakoot.

Mehta said that many tourists also travel from Khajuraho to Varanasi, and the Panna Tiger Reserve near Khajuraho is an important attraction for visitors from Varanasi. He added that the Vande Bharat Express will provide “considerable convenience” to travelers.

In 2024, around 500,000 domestic tourists visited Khajuraho. This figure is estimated to increase to 1.5 to 2 million in 2025. The number of foreign tourists is also expected to rise.