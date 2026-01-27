PM Modi flags ‘turmoil’, plays up India-EU role in ‘stability to world order’ after mega deal in Trump tariff season

After India and the European Union sealed the mega-sized Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the role of India and the EU in bringing stability in the world order. Track India-EU Summit 2026 updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the India-EU Business Forum, in New Delhi. (PMO)

“There is turmoil in global environment; India-EU will provide stability to world order,” Modi said at a joint press meet with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after the conclusion of negotiations for the India-EU FTA.

"This is not just a trade agreement. This is a new blueprint for shared prosperity," Modi said, as he added that India has concluded the largest such agreement in its history, while Costa said the India-EU FTA is the most ambitious agreement ever concluded “for a (combined) market of 2 billion people”.

Modi further dubbed India-EU ties as the global “double engine of growth” — a term usually deployed by his party BJP in domestic politics — as he called on the business leaders to take the next steps in advancing India-EU trade ties. 'The ball is in your court," Modi said in his address at the India-EU Business Forum. “A partnership for global good” is how he defined India-EU ties.