India-EU summit LIVE: ‘Historic’ trade deal set to be announced today

“Official level negotiations are being concluded, and both sides are all set to announce the successful conclusion of FTA talks on 27th January,” commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed on Monday.

Top developments to know:

India-EU deal announcement today: According to commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal, India and the EU have successfully concluded negotiations and the formal announcement of the trade agreement will be made today, January 27.

What EU chief said on R-Day: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was one of the chief guests at the grand Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26, had shared a clip from the ceremony on X, with the caption: “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit”.

When will the deal take effect? While India and the EU have finalised negotiations and will make the formal announcement today, the trade deal will take effect sometime next year, the commerce secretary earlier said. "Legal scrubbing of the text will take 5-6 months; formal signing will be done post that,” Agrawal was quoted as saying.

Trump aide's reaction to trade deal: India and the EU finalised the trade deal despite negotiations on trade between India and the US still underway. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent fumed over the development in a news interview on Sunday. He said that European countries are financing a war “against themselves” by purchasing refined Russian oil products from India.