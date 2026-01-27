India-EU summit LIVE: ‘Historic’ trade deal set to be announced today
- 7 Mins agoIndia, EU can together act as strong providers of stability', says Antonio Costa
- 18 Mins agoWhat the historic trade deal means for India
- 47 Mins agoOfficial level negotiations for FTA complete, says commerce secretary
The 16th India-European Union Summit is set to take place Tuesday, a day after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa attended the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi as chief guests. The summit is expected to be a historic one, with both sides expected to announced a free trade agreement, after finalising the successful conclusion of negotiations on Monday.
Top developments to know:
India-EU deal announcement today: According to commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal, India and the EU have successfully concluded negotiations and the formal announcement of the trade agreement will be made today, January 27.
What EU chief said on R-Day: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who was one of the chief guests at the grand Republic Day parade in Delhi on January 26, had shared a clip from the ceremony on X, with the caption: “A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit”.
When will the deal take effect? While India and the EU have finalised negotiations and will make the formal announcement today, the trade deal will take effect sometime next year, the commerce secretary earlier said. "Legal scrubbing of the text will take 5-6 months; formal signing will be done post that,” Agrawal was quoted as saying.
Trump aide's reaction to trade deal: India and the EU finalised the trade deal despite negotiations on trade between India and the US still underway. US treasury secretary Scott Bessent fumed over the development in a news interview on Sunday. He said that European countries are financing a war “against themselves” by purchasing refined Russian oil products from India.
India-EU Summit LIVE: India, EU can together act as strong providers of stability', says Antonio Costa
India-EU Summit LIVE: European Council President Antonio Costa, who was one of the chief guests at the Republic Day parade in Delhi yesterday, said that India and the EU can together act as “strong providers of stability, protectability and reliability” on the global stage. His remarks came a day ahead of the India-EU Summit, in which the two sides will officially announce a trade agreement.
Our trade agreement, I think, is a very important geopolitical stabiliser and a showcase of how it’s possible to protect international rules-based trade,” Costa, who traces his roots to Goa, said in an exclusive interview to HT.
Apart from Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also participate in the summit.
India-EU Summit LIVE: What the historic trade deal means for India
India-EU Summit LIVE: The EU is among India’s top trading partners, alongside the US and China, with total goods and services trade exceeding $190 billion in 2024-25. The EU ratifying a trade deal with India would give big boost to Indian exports, such as textiles and jewellery, which are currently bearing the brunt of US President Donald Trump's steep 50% tariffs.
The FTA’s immediate focus is on goods, services and trade rules, which can be a big gain for India.
India-EU Summit LIVE: When will the deal take effect?
India-EU Summit LIVE: The India-EU trade deal will take effect sometime next year, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal earlier said. "Legal scrubbing of the text will take 5-6 months; formal signing will be done post that,” Agrawal was quoted as saying.
India-EU Summit LIVE: Official level negotiations for FTA complete, says commerce secretary
India-EU summit LIVE: Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed on Monday that official level negotiations concluded for the free trade agreement.
India-EU summit LIVE: After announcing the successful conclusion of negotiations on Monday, India and European Union are set to announce a free trade agreement today, a pact that both sides have referred to as “historic.”