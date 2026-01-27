Chocolates, wines, cars: What could get cheaper for Indians after giant EU trade deal | Full list
A trade deal between India and the EU slashes tariffs on 97% of European exports, potentially lowering prices for Indian consumers for several goods.
A giant trade deal or free trade agreement (FTA) slashes tariffs on almost 97 per cent of European exports to India, potentially making a range of products such across sectors such as agriculture and automobiles cheaper for Indians going forward.
Tariffs on 96.6 per cent of European Union goods exports will be eliminated or reduced under the India-EU trade agreement, signing of which was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Track India-EU trade deal live updates
This will result on saving of up to €4 billion per year in duties on European products.
The trade agreement - “largest that both the EU and India have ever concluded" - will see tariffs on EU exports, including chocolates, wines and cars, go down from 50 to 150 per cent to as low as zero to 20 per cent.
What gets cheaper for Indians
Full list of EU industrial goods that will see a tariff cut
|PRODUCT
|CURRENT TARIFF (%)
|FUTURE TARIFF (%)
|Machinery and electrical equipment
|Up to 44
|0 for almost all products
|Aircraft and spacecraft
|Up to 11
|0 for almost all products
|Optical, medical and surgical equipment
|Up to 27.5
|0 for 90 of products
|Plastics
|Up to 16.5
|0 for almost all products
|Pearls, precious stones and metals
|Up to 22,5
|0 for 20 of the products and tariff reduction for another 36% of the products
|Chemicals
|Up to 22
|0 for almost all products
|Motor vehicles
|110
|10 (quota of 250k)
|Iron and steel
|Up to 22
|0 for almost all products
|Pharmaceuticals
|11
|0 for almost all products
Full list of EU agricultural goods that will see a tariff cut
|PRODUCT
|CURRENT TARIFFS (%)
|FUTURE TARIFFS (%)
|Wine
|150
|20 (premium range);
30 (medium range)
|Spirits
|Up to 150
|40
|Beer
|110
|50
|Olive Oil, margarine and other vegetable oils
|Up to 45
|0
|Kiwis and pears
|33
|10 in-quota
|Fruit juices and non-alcoholic beer
|Up to 55
|0
|Processed food (breads, pastries, biscuits, pasta, chocolate, pet food)
|Up to 50
|0
|Sheep meat
|33
|0
|Sausages and other meat preparations
|Up to 110
|50
EU said the deal will strengthen economic and political ties between the world's two largest democracies at a time of “rising geopolitical tensions and global economic challenges.”
The deal will reduce tariffs and administrative burdens, making trading easier, cheaper and faster, the 27-member state bloc said.
Announcing the signing of the trade deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday this agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe.
"This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world...This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade," he said.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the signing of the “mother of all” trade agreement, saying history has been made today.
