    Chocolates, wines, cars: What could get cheaper for Indians after giant EU trade deal | Full list

    A trade deal between India and the EU slashes tariffs on 97% of European exports, potentially lowering prices for Indian consumers for several goods.

    Updated on: Jan 27, 2026 2:41 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A giant trade deal or free trade agreement (FTA) slashes tariffs on almost 97 per cent of European exports to India, potentially making a range of products such across sectors such as agriculture and automobiles cheaper for Indians going forward.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (PMO photo)
    Tariffs on 96.6 per cent of European Union goods exports will be eliminated or reduced under the India-EU trade agreement, signing of which was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Track India-EU trade deal live updates

    This will result on saving of up to €4 billion per year in duties on European products.

    The trade agreement - “largest that both the EU and India have ever concluded" - will see tariffs on EU exports, including chocolates, wines and cars, go down from 50 to 150 per cent to as low as zero to 20 per cent.

    What gets cheaper for Indians

    Full list of EU industrial goods that will see a tariff cut

    PRODUCTCURRENT TARIFF (%)FUTURE TARIFF (%)
    Machinery and electrical equipmentUp to 440 for almost all products
    Aircraft and spacecraftUp to 110 for almost all products
    Optical, medical and surgical equipmentUp to 27.50 for 90 of products
    PlasticsUp to 16.50 for almost all products
    Pearls, precious stones and metalsUp to 22,50 for 20 of the products and tariff reduction for another 36% of the products
    ChemicalsUp to 220 for almost all products
    Motor vehicles11010 (quota of 250k)
    Iron and steelUp to 220 for almost all products
    Pharmaceuticals110 for almost all products

    Full list of EU agricultural goods that will see a tariff cut

    PRODUCTCURRENT TARIFFS (%)FUTURE TARIFFS (%)
    Wine 15020 (premium range);
    30 (medium range)
    Spirits Up to 15040
    Beer 11050
    Olive Oil, margarine and other vegetable oilsUp to 450
    Kiwis and pears3310 in-quota
    Fruit juices and non-alcoholic beerUp to 550
    Processed food (breads, pastries, biscuits, pasta, chocolate, pet food)Up to 500
    Sheep meat330
    Sausages and other meat preparationsUp to 11050

    EU said the deal will strengthen economic and political ties between the world's two largest democracies at a time of “rising geopolitical tensions and global economic challenges.”

    The deal will reduce tariffs and administrative burdens, making trading easier, cheaper and faster, the 27-member state bloc said.

    Also Read | India-EU trade deal signed: Why it's a 'mother of all' agreements that has drawn US attention

    Announcing the signing of the trade deal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday this agreement will bring major opportunities for the public in India and Europe.

    "This is a perfect example of a partnership between two major economies of the world...This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and 1/3rd of global trade," he said.

    EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the signing of the “mother of all” trade agreement, saying history has been made today.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

    News/India News/Chocolates, Wines, Cars: What Could Get Cheaper For Indians After Giant EU Trade Deal | Full List
    © 2026 HindustanTimes