PM Modi gets a musical gift from Indonesian President; leaders enjoy 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' melody played on it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a musical gift from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of his state visit to Jakarta, with the leaders playing the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ melody on a set of a traditional Javanese instrument.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto wave during their visit to Prambanan Temple, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP)

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According to a written statement from Indonesia’s cabinet secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya, the angklung gift was part of Indonesia's cultural diplomacy.

"During the meeting, President Prabowo presented a diplomatic gift in the form of an angklung set to PM Narendra Modi. The angklung, a traditional West Javanese musical instrument, is a symbol of friendship and Indonesia's rich cultural heritage," the cabinet secretary said.

According to the press release, President Subianto told PM Modi that the instrument was “for your collection”. The release further added that Modi accepted the gift with a warm smile, expressing his appreciation for the special souvenir.

PM Modi, President Subianto play ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

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{{^usCountry}} Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and PM Narendra Modi shared time on the angklung set, playing the title song of Karan Johar’s 1998 film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and PM Narendra Modi shared time on the angklung set, playing the title song of Karan Johar’s 1998 film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the official press release, PM Modi smiled brightly as he tried his hand at the angklung, while President Prabowo joined in the moment and applauded in appreciation.

PM Modi had earlier addressed the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, using the title song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to redefine ties with Indonesia.

In his speech, PM Modi shared, “Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai”(The Indian song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular here. Today, I remarked that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it becomes much more than just 'kuch kuch' (something)—it becomes bahut kuch (so much more)."

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Johar later re-shared the video on the Stories section of his official Instagram account. He wrote, "Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all its love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!! (sic)."

On July 6, the Indonesian President received Prime Minister Modi on his arrival in Jakarta. From Indonesia, PM Modi will travel to Melbourne next, followed by New Zealand, which will serve as the last leg of the tour.