PM Modi greets nation on Ramadan, says gives important message of serving the needy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings as Ramadan began amid the spike in coronavirus disease cases forcing authorities to put restrictions on the holy month's prayers in mosques. “Best wishes for the holy month of Ramzan,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “Greetings on the start of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan gives an important message of serving the needy and underprivileged. It also reaffirms the importance of equality, brotherhood and compassion,” PM Modi also said.

Ramadan 2021 began on Tuesday after Dakshina Kannada district Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliar and the chief secretary of Zeenath Baksh central Juma Masjid Idgah mosque Mohammed Hanif announced on Monday that the moon was sighted in Kerala’s Kozhikode, reported news agency PTI.

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month and Muslims across the world fast from dusk to dawn during the holy month. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also wished the people on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month and urged the Muslims to follow Covid-19 safety protocol and take all necessary precautions during Ramadan 2021.

Muslim scholars on Tuesday also urged people not to hesitate and get vaccinated against Covid-19. The scholars said that the use of vaccines will not invalidate fasting during Ramadan and appealed people to get the shots during the ‘roza’ period.

Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the mosque in Hazrat Nizamuddin to be open for devotees to offer prayers during the month of Ramadan. The offering of prayers in the famous mosque of Delhi will be subject to the guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) as coronavirus disease cases are on a rise.

In the wake of rising cases and festivals lined up, state governments have urged citizens to take all precautionary measures like social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers among others.

(With agency inputs)