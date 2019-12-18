e-paper
PM Modi hails British PM Boris Johnson's poll win

PM Modi hails British PM Boris Johnson’s poll win

During interaction with the Indian community while campaigning, Johnson often referred to his personal relationship with Modi, and committed himself to taking India-UK relations further.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:14 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UK PM Boris Johnson.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UK PM Boris Johnson.(PTI file photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone and congratulated him on last week’s landslide election win, which included support from a large section of the Indian community in the UK.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi of India, who congratulated him on the result of the General Election”.

“The two leaders resolved to continue working closely together on issues such as trade, security and defence, and to step up our cooperation on climate change ahead of next year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.”

The Conservative party won 365 seats in the 650-member House of Commons.

During interaction with the Indian community while campaigning, Johnson often referred to his personal relationship with Modi, and committed himself to taking India-UK relations further.

Johnson also reiterated his support for Modi plans for India, and without naming Labour and its controversial position on Kashmir, regretted efforts to bring into UK politics viewpoints about conflicts elsewhere that are seen as ‘anti-India’.

Both Labour and Conservative governments in the past two decades have followed the line that the Kashmir dispute is a matter for India and Pakistan to resolve, and that the UK has no role in it. But as a party, Labour has favoured UN intervention and a focus on human rights.

Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut on Thursday and Friday due to cold
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
