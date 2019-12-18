PM Modi hails British PM Boris Johnson’s poll win

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone and congratulated him on last week’s landslide election win, which included support from a large section of the Indian community in the UK.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi of India, who congratulated him on the result of the General Election”.

“The two leaders resolved to continue working closely together on issues such as trade, security and defence, and to step up our cooperation on climate change ahead of next year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.”

The Conservative party won 365 seats in the 650-member House of Commons.

During interaction with the Indian community while campaigning, Johnson often referred to his personal relationship with Modi, and committed himself to taking India-UK relations further.

Johnson also reiterated his support for Modi plans for India, and without naming Labour and its controversial position on Kashmir, regretted efforts to bring into UK politics viewpoints about conflicts elsewhere that are seen as ‘anti-India’.

Both Labour and Conservative governments in the past two decades have followed the line that the Kashmir dispute is a matter for India and Pakistan to resolve, and that the UK has no role in it. But as a party, Labour has favoured UN intervention and a focus on human rights.