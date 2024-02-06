PM Modi hails Goa's diversity as 'perfect example of Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the culture of Goa, pointing out that people of all faiths live in harmony in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Goa CM Pramod Sawant and Union Minister Shripad Naik during the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme at Betul in South Goa on February 6.(ANI)

Addressing a gathering at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, Modi said that Goa may be small in terms of area and population, but it is rich in social diversity and that it is a great example of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat”.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"In terms of area and population, Goa is small but when it comes to social diversity, Goa is huge. Here people of various communities and different faiths live together. They have lived together for generations. So, when these people of Goa elect BJP again and again, its message goes across the nation. BJP's mantra is of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further praised Goa saying that out of several of the central government's schemes, the state has achieved 100 per cent saturation in many of them.

Modi said that the saturation of central government schemes in the states is “real secularism and social justice”.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates ONGC's sea survival centre in Goa

“When there is a saturation of schemes, differences between people end. Every beneficiary gets the entire benefit. When there is saturation, people don’t have to pay bribes to get their rights,” he said, according to PTI. “Saturation (of welfare scheme where all beneficiaries get the facilities) is the real secularism and social justice.

PM Modi unveils projects worth over ₹ 1,330 in Goa



In Goa, the prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹1,330 crore.

These included the inauguration of the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa and the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports.

The newly built campus of National Institute of Technology Goa has various facilities such as tutorial complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, administrative complex, hostels, health centre, staff quarters, amenity centre, sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the Institute, according to the PMO.

On the other hand, the National Institute of Watersports will introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the armed forces.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos.