PM Modi hails men in khaki on Police Commemoration Day

india Updated: Oct 21, 2018 11:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind Sarkar’(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the country’s police forces as a bulwark against terror as he dedicated a refurbished National Police Memorial (NPM) to the nation on Police Commemoration Day.

October 21 is observed as the ‘Police Commemoration Day’ every year in memory of ten policemen killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh by the Chinese troops on this date in 1959.

A 30-feet-tall and 238-tonne heavy black granite central sculpture honouring the slain troopers, a museum and a wall of valour bearing the names of over 34,800 martyred personnel were unveiled during the event held to mark the National Police Commemoration Day.

Modi also honoured surviving veterans of the Hot Springs incident and said the commitment of the police to their duty ensured peace and protected the country’s integrity.

He also hailed the role of the police in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas in the country.

The museum which is an underground facility depicts the history of central and state police forces and has on display artefacts, uniforms and gear.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 10:04 IST

