PM Modi hails men in khaki on Police Commemoration Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the country’s police forces as a bulwark against terror as he dedicated a refurbished National Police Memorial (NPM) to the nation on Police Commemoration Day.

October 21 is observed as the ‘Police Commemoration Day’ every year in memory of ten policemen killed at Hot Springs in Ladakh by the Chinese troops on this date in 1959.

A 30-feet-tall and 238-tonne heavy black granite central sculpture honouring the slain troopers, a museum and a wall of valour bearing the names of over 34,800 martyred personnel were unveiled during the event held to mark the National Police Commemoration Day.

Modi also honoured surviving veterans of the Hot Springs incident and said the commitment of the police to their duty ensured peace and protected the country’s integrity.

It is the result of your alertness that the elements which create unrest are unsuccessful in their attempts. The attempts to create fear & insecurity in the nation were foiled by you. The peace prevalent in the nation is possible only due to your services: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/4UuC1CBsEq — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

He also hailed the role of the police in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxal-affected areas in the country.

It is the day to remember every jawan who maintains law&peace in #JammuAndKashmir & fights against terrorism. Jawans on duty in naxal-affected areas are doing a great service. It's also due to them that no.of naxal affected dists are going down & youth is coming to mainstream: PM pic.twitter.com/mAOkRDniWE — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

The museum which is an underground facility depicts the history of central and state police forces and has on display artefacts, uniforms and gear.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 10:04 IST