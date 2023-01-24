Home / India News / PM Modi hands over ‘chadar’ to be offered on 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

PM Modi hands over ‘chadar’ to be offered on 811th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

Published on Jan 24, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The 811th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti began on January 19 with the flag at the Khwaja’s mausoleum in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

ByShobhit Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday presented a 'chadar' which will be offered on the 811th Urs of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

PM Modi shared an image of presenting the 'chadar' along with the union minister Smiriti Irani and BJP’s minority wing president Jamal sidiqque on twitter. He said, “Handed over the Chadar which would be offered on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.”

The 811th annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti began on January 19 with the flag at the Khwaja’s mausoleum in Ajmer, Rajasthan, which was done by Fakhruddin Ghori of the Bhilwara family, reported ETV. After the Urs prayers, a grand procession was held by pilgrims across the city, the report added.

The religious functions kicked off with the sightseeing of the new moon of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar which was being sighted on January 23.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a great sixth century Sufi saint, was a islamic preacher, religious scholar, philosopher, and mystic who is revered by all. He is also known as ‘Gharib Nawaz’ (patron of the poor).

Khwaja Moinuddin Chisht was born in 1143 in Sistan (present-day eastern Iran) and settled himself in India in the early 13th century, where he promulgated the famous Chishtiyya order of Sunni mysticism.

Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country and abroad pay their obeisance at the dargah.

