‘PM Modi has our full support’: US' fresh statement on terrorism after Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the United States has reiterated its firm support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed solidarity with India’s fight against terrorism. US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 15, 2025. (AFP)

The statement comes from US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce during a press briefing on Friday, as Washington maintained high-level diplomatic engagement with both India and Pakistan.

Bruce confirmed that the Trump administration remains in constant communication with the governments of both countries, following the escalation in tensions after the attack.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. Yesterday, the Secretary spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As President Donald Trump conveyed to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support,” Bruce said on Thursday.

She also cited a readout of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s conversations held on Thursday with key leaders in New Delhi and Islamabad, underscoring the importance of regional stability and the US’s continuing role in diplomacy in South Asia.

The Pahalgam attack has drawn strong reactions from the international community, with the United States emerging as one of India’s most vocal supporters amid growing concerns over cross-border terrorism.

US urges India, Pakistan to seek peaceful resolution

“The Secretary encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels,” she added.

When asked whether the calls for de-escalation were being heeded, Bruce responded, “We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties. And beyond that, there's nothing I can give you, any other details.”

This statement comes amid a spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, following the brutal April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

India has implemented a series of measures against Pakistan in response to its backing of cross-border terrorism. These include suspending the Indus Water Treaty, shutting down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and deciding to reduce the strength of High Commissions.

Moreover, the government has granted the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the appropriate response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Army has already responded effectively to unprovoked small arms fire by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control.



With ANI inputs