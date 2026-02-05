PM Modi hits out at Mamata over SIR hearing, accuses TMC, opposition of 'protecting infiltrators'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress and opposition parties of "protecting infiltrators." Along with TMC, the prime minister also accused the Congress, DMK, left parties of "filling their own pockets" during their time in power. (PTI)

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during his Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the prime minister also hit out at Mamata Banerjee for pressuring courts to "save infiltrators".

Modi's remarks came as a reference to Banerjee's hearing over the SIR exercise in Bengal in the Supreme Court.

"Our colleagues from the TMC spoke a lot... They should introspect... A merciless government that is creating new records of decline, and they are giving sermons here. Such merciless government is pushing the future of people into darkness," said Modi during his Rajya Sabha speech.

"They only care about power... Even the most prosperous countries are pushing out illegal infiltrators. In our country, courts are being pressured to save infiltrators," he added further.

Along with TMC, the prime minister also accused the Congress, DMK, left parties of "filling their own pockets" during their time in power.

"Congress, TMC, DMK, Left, for decades they have been in power in the Centre and in states as well they have run governments. Today we talk proudly about deals, earlier when 'deal' was mentioned, it was about Bofors deal. They only filled their own pockets, changing lives of people was not their priority," said Modi.

The prime minister also took a poetic jibe at the Opposition, and said, "Tum kitna duniya ko dhokha doge, aaina dekh liya to apni sachchai kaha chhipaoge (How much would you deceive the world... How would you hide your own truth).

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)