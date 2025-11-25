PM Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marks its completion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of its construction. The Dharma Dhwaj is ten feet high flag bearing an image of the Sun and ‘Om’ inscribed on it, along with the image of the Kovindara tree. The hoisting was done on 'Abhijit Muhurat", a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Following the ceremony, PM will address the gathering. The sacred flag conveys a message of dignity, unity and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said earlier.

PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony, alongside Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the temple is a “symbol of 140 crore Indians' faith and self-respect.” “This flag is the proof that the light of Dharma is immortal, and the principles of Ram Rajya are timeless,” he added.

The hoisting was done on 'Abhijit Muhurat", a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus, PTI reported, citing temple officials. The general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, who was also present there, said that the ceremony marked the formal completion of the construction of the Ram temple.

He said that the flag is a symbol of the rising sun, representing sacrifice and dedication.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to change the flag twice annually, during the spring and autumn Navratris. They also told HT that the flag is made of special parachute fabric and silk threads, which can withstand the sun, rain, and strong winds.

Before hoisting the flag, PM Modi on Tuesday performed pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He also offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir and the Saptmandir. The Saptmandir houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya and Maharshi Valmiki.